TAMPA - Mark Dennis Hallinan passed away on August 19, 2017.
Mark was born in Columbia, Missouri September 27, 1949 and raised in Winter Haven, FL. Later, he moved to Tampa. Mark started working at age fourteen as a 'rope boy' for the Cypress Gardens skiers. He went on to work for the Lakeland Ledger and the St. Pete Times and eventually opened up his own advertising agency and stock video footage company. Mark suffered a neck injury while body surfing, which ultimately led to his early retirement. He had multiple subsequent health problems and eventually succumbed to cancer.
Mark had two children, Traci and Kirk, and three grandchildren. He is additionally survived by his father, Dennis, and brothers Kirk, Timothy, and Christopher Hallinan.
Private services will be held.
Published in Ledger from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2017