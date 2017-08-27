WILHELMINA R.
|
MELVILLE, 87
LAKELAND - Wilhelmina R. Melville, age 87, of Lakeland, FL, passed away on 8/25/2017.
She was born on 5/28/1930 in Belfast, Northern Ireland to Hugh and Mary Robb.
Wilhelmina is preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Cecil Melville.
Wilhelmina is survived by her son David (Leslie) Melville and granddaughters, Brittany Melville, Shannon Melville and Chelsea (Damian) Motsinger.
There will be no services as her wishes were for her and her husband to be interred back home in Northern Ireland.
