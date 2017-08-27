HENRY ALVIN 'SHORTY'
|
DENNIS
AVON PARK - Henry Alvin 'Shorty' Dennis passed away on August 25, 2017. He was born on June 8, 1937 to K.C. Dennis and Lucille (Dorman) Dennis in Lakeland, FL. Henry had been a resident of Avon Park since 1960 coming from Polk County. He was a member of The Masonic Lodge and a manager of a grocery store in Avon Park.
Henry is survived by his children Debbie, Howard, Claude, Jamie, Robbie, Sheryl, Lynn, Kristin and Shane. He also leaves behind many grandchildren and great grandchildren, and was preceded in death by his son Jody and his parents.
He will be laid to rest in Lakeland, FL with private family services at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Highlands County Humane Society.
Services entrusted to: Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 111 East Circle Street, Avon Park, FL 33825.
