JIMMIE D.
MAYFIELD, 79
WINTER HAVEN - Jimmie D. Mayfield, 79, passed away August 24, 2017.
Jimmie was born March 22, 1938 in Burnside, KY. He moved to Winter Haven from Indiana 57 years ago. He loved to shoot pool and his grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife Joyce E. Mayfield of Winter Haven, daughter Terry Virts (William) of Lakeland, son Wayne Smith of Auburndale, daughter Beth Turk (Paul) of Lakeland, daughter Lora Ledlow (Bill) of Lake Wales, daughter Pam Pontious (Ken) of Winter Haven, daughter Michelle Laning (Michael) of Winter Haven, daughter Marissa Mayfield (Sam Ray) of Poinciana, 17 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, sister Nancy Marshall of Lake Wales and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held Monday, August 28 from 5-6pm followed by the service at 6pm at Steele's Family Funeral Services, Winter Haven.
Steele's Family Funeral Services
207 Burns Lane
Winter Haven, FL 33884-1145
(863) 324-1475
Published in Ledger from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2017