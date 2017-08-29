Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JAMES E. "JIM" GREENFIELD. View Sign

JAMES E. 'JIM'

GREENFIELD, 88



WINTER HAVEN - Jim Greenfield went to be with the Lord Tuesday, August 22, 2017.

Jim was born August 10, 1929 in Beech Grove, Indiana. He attended Butler University in Indiana studying radio communications. He married Jean Marie Tucker in 1951. He served in the

With his passion for radio and newspaper reporting, he and his wife Jean moved to Winter Haven in 1954. He spent 37 years covering the city of Winter Haven and surrounding areas working at local radio stations including WSIR and WGTO and was the announcer for the WHHS Blue Devil football team for years. As the former mayor of Winter Haven, Ellie Threkel said, 'He was the voice of Winter Haven during this time.'

Jim was also involved in local activities regularly attending City Hall Commission meetings and donating much of his time to the Lions Club and Parkland Baptist Church.

Jim is predeceased by his wife of 64 years, Jean Marie Greenfield. He is survived by his daughter Joan Cox of Winter Haven, son Joseph Greenfield (Marjorie) of Winter Haven, brother Richard Greenfield of Beech Grove, Indiana, 4 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at a later date at Parkland Baptist Church in Winter Haven. The interment will be at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell with full military honors.







1800 8th St SE

Winter Haven, FL 33880

