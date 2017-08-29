Obituary Guest Book View Sign



RESMONDO, 78



WINTER HAVEN - Theresa V. Resmondo of Winter Haven, FL, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on August 23, 2017 after a lengthy illness. Theresa was born on January 8, 1939, and grew up in Canal Point, FL.

Theresa was preceded in death by her husband Walter W. 'Woody' Resmondo and her parents J.D. and Evilee Pope.

Affectionately called 'GaGa' by her family and friends, she is survived by the following family members: daughter Ingrid Pope Byrd and her husband Larry, her daughter Sylvia Byrd and son-in -law Phillip Sconyers and great-grandson Gavin Sconyers, daughter Penny Resmondo and her children, grandson Travis Resmondo and wife Candace, and their children Macy, Mason, and Reese, granddaughter Theresa 'Teri' Rangel and her husband Gerardo and their children, Jr., Brandon, Jaylee, and Gabe, granddaughter Frances Moss and her children Dalen, Tre and London, son Gary Resmondo and his children Gary Lee Resmondo, Jr., and Shamber Resmondo and her daughter Karma Leigh Weber, special family friends Scott Campbell and Nicolas and Angel Ayala and their children Alma and Alberto.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests donations be made to Cornerstone Hospice at 2590 Havendale Blvd. N.W. Winter Haven, FL, 33881.

Marion Nelson Funeral Home handling arrangements.

Condolences may be sent to the family at



THERESA V.RESMONDO, 78WINTER HAVEN - Theresa V. Resmondo of Winter Haven, FL, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on August 23, 2017 after a lengthy illness. Theresa was born on January 8, 1939, and grew up in Canal Point, FL.Theresa was preceded in death by her husband Walter W. 'Woody' Resmondo and her parents J.D. and Evilee Pope.Affectionately called 'GaGa' by her family and friends, she is survived by the following family members: daughter Ingrid Pope Byrd and her husband Larry, her daughter Sylvia Byrd and son-in -law Phillip Sconyers and great-grandson Gavin Sconyers, daughter Penny Resmondo and her children, grandson Travis Resmondo and wife Candace, and their children Macy, Mason, and Reese, granddaughter Theresa 'Teri' Rangel and her husband Gerardo and their children, Jr., Brandon, Jaylee, and Gabe, granddaughter Frances Moss and her children Dalen, Tre and London, son Gary Resmondo and his children Gary Lee Resmondo, Jr., and Shamber Resmondo and her daughter Karma Leigh Weber, special family friends Scott Campbell and Nicolas and Angel Ayala and their children Alma and Alberto.In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests donations be made to Cornerstone Hospice at 2590 Havendale Blvd. N.W. Winter Haven, FL, 33881.Marion Nelson Funeral Home handling arrangements.Condolences may be sent to the family at www.marionnelsonfuneralhome.com Funeral Home Marion Nelson Funeral Home

454 S Buckmoore Rd

Lake Wales , FL 33853

(863) 676-2541 Funeral Home Details Published in Ledger from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2017 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Ledger Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close