THERESA V.
RESMONDO, 78
WINTER HAVEN - Theresa V. Resmondo of Winter Haven, FL, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on August 23, 2017 after a lengthy illness. Theresa was born on January 8, 1939, and grew up in Canal Point, FL.
Theresa was preceded in death by her husband Walter W. 'Woody' Resmondo and her parents J.D. and Evilee Pope.
Affectionately called 'GaGa' by her family and friends, she is survived by the following family members: daughter Ingrid Pope Byrd and her husband Larry, her daughter Sylvia Byrd and son-in -law Phillip Sconyers and great-grandson Gavin Sconyers, daughter Penny Resmondo and her children, grandson Travis Resmondo and wife Candace, and their children Macy, Mason, and Reese, granddaughter Theresa 'Teri' Rangel and her husband Gerardo and their children, Jr., Brandon, Jaylee, and Gabe, granddaughter Frances Moss and her children Dalen, Tre and London, son Gary Resmondo and his children Gary Lee Resmondo, Jr., and Shamber Resmondo and her daughter Karma Leigh Weber, special family friends Scott Campbell and Nicolas and Angel Ayala and their children Alma and Alberto.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests donations be made to Cornerstone Hospice at 2590 Havendale Blvd. N.W. Winter Haven, FL, 33881.
Marion Nelson Funeral Home handling arrangements.
