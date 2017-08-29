OLIVER JACKSON
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for OLIVER JACKSON "JACKIE" WATERS.
'JACKIE'
WATERS
WINTER HAVEN = Oliver Jackson 'Jackie' Waters, passed away Monday, August 28, 2017 at home surrounded by his family. He was 78. A native of Lake Butler, Florida, born October 8, 1938 to Oscar and Florence Dicks Waters, Jackie has lived in this area most of his life. He was the owner of E. J. Mobile Transit, was a US Army veteran, and he was a member of the Heaven Bound Freewill Baptist Church of Lakeland.
Jackie is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Evelyn; his daughter Terri Reynolds (Larry); his sons: Stephen Waters and Gregory Waters (Deborah); his brother Pete Waters; and his sisters: Opal Watson and Carolyn Harris. Jackie also leaves behind 5 grandchildren: Katie, Mariah, Austin, Morgan, and Mallory, and 2 great-grandchildren: Kinsly, Kelsey.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 AM Thursday at Oak Ridge Funeral Care in Winter Haven. Funeral services will follow at 11AM. Interment will be at Auburndale Memorial Park. There will be a reception following the graveside services at the Auburndale Rec. Center. Condolences to the family can be made to: www.oakridgefuneralcare.com.
Oak Ridge Funeral Care
2425 Havendale Boulevard
Winter Haven, FL 33881
(863) 967-5090
Published in Ledger from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2017