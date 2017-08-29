Obituary Guest Book View Sign

ROYCE DEAN

PIERSON, 86



LAKE WALES - Royce Dean Pierson, 86, went to be with his Lord on Thursday, August 25, 2017. Royce was born March 4, 1931 to George and Lucile (Krizer) Pierson in St. Louis, MO.

They moved to Iowa in 1940. Royce attended Prine country school and graduated from Central College. On July 6, 1952, he married Constance (Connie) Petersen. The couple had three children: Marcia (Steven) Schulz, Lisbeth (Steven) Henslin and Scott (Michelle) Pierson. Royce served as a surveyor in the Army at Fort Hood, TX from 1954 - 1956. They returned to Iowa where he worked for and eventually managed the family seed business with his brother Shorty. An accomplished instrument flight instructor, he logged over 9,000 hours of private flight time and taught many to enjoy his passion. He flew his plane to Haiti on a mission trip with his brother to build a windmill to provide water. Royce was active in the First Presbyterian Churches of Oskaloosa and Haines City. He served on the Oskaloosa school board as chair of Mahaska County Extension Council and as president of the Oskaloosa Chamber of Commerce and the International Flying Farmers. During his farming years the couple also operated Baskin Robbins in Oskaloosa. They retired to Haines City, FL in 1992 where he served as chair of Sweetwater Investment Corporation. In 2012 the couple moved to Lake Wales, FL where Royce continued to lead Bible studies and small groups.

Royce is survived by his wife Connie, his three children, 10 grandchildren, and 10 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother and one great grandchild.

Blessed be his memory. Visitation Tuesday, from 1-2 pm with services at 2pm, both at the First Presbyterian Church, Haines City, FL.







ROYCE DEANPIERSON, 86LAKE WALES - Royce Dean Pierson, 86, went to be with his Lord on Thursday, August 25, 2017. Royce was born March 4, 1931 to George and Lucile (Krizer) Pierson in St. Louis, MO.They moved to Iowa in 1940. Royce attended Prine country school and graduated from Central College. On July 6, 1952, he married Constance (Connie) Petersen. The couple had three children: Marcia (Steven) Schulz, Lisbeth (Steven) Henslin and Scott (Michelle) Pierson. Royce served as a surveyor in the Army at Fort Hood, TX from 1954 - 1956. They returned to Iowa where he worked for and eventually managed the family seed business with his brother Shorty. An accomplished instrument flight instructor, he logged over 9,000 hours of private flight time and taught many to enjoy his passion. He flew his plane to Haiti on a mission trip with his brother to build a windmill to provide water. Royce was active in the First Presbyterian Churches of Oskaloosa and Haines City. He served on the Oskaloosa school board as chair of Mahaska County Extension Council and as president of the Oskaloosa Chamber of Commerce and the International Flying Farmers. During his farming years the couple also operated Baskin Robbins in Oskaloosa. They retired to Haines City, FL in 1992 where he served as chair of Sweetwater Investment Corporation. In 2012 the couple moved to Lake Wales, FL where Royce continued to lead Bible studies and small groups.Royce is survived by his wife Connie, his three children, 10 grandchildren, and 10 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother and one great grandchild.Blessed be his memory. Visitation Tuesday, from 1-2 pm with services at 2pm, both at the First Presbyterian Church, Haines City, FL. Published in Ledger from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2017 Print | View Guest Book | Royce Dean Pierson

Click name above for additional details at:

www.ott-laughlin.com. Arrangements under the direction of:

Ott-Laughlin Funeral Home

Related Memorial Sites U.S. Army Return to today's Obituaries for Ledger Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close