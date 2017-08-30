Ledger Obituaries
Heath Funeral Chapel
328 South Ingraham Avenue
Lakeland, FL 33801
(863) 682-0111
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Tribute Center at Heath Funeral Chapel
328 South Ingraham Avenue
Lakeland, MD
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Tribute Center at Heath Funeral Chapel
328 South Ingraham Avenue
Lakeland, MD
DR. JAMES WILSON SPENCE II


1940 - 2017 Obituary Condolences
DR. JAMES WILSON SPENCE II Obituary
DR. JAMES
WILSON
SPENCE, II
Neurosurgeon

LAKELAND - Dr. James W. Spence, II died on August 26, 2017 at the age of 77. He was born on February 22, 1940 in Baltimore, Maryland to James and Helen Spence.
He was a neurosurgeon for 37 years and worked for Watson Clinic from 1988 to 2006. He enjoyed the outdoors, wine collecting, horticulture, and fishing.
He is survived by his wife, Juanita Spence; three children, Jennifer Anne Spence, Jessica Lynn Beck (Joshua), and James Wilson Spence, II (Britny); and four grandchildren, John Ronald Beck, James Wilson Spence, IV, Camden Michael Spence, and Joseph Louis Beck.
A visitation will be held at the Tribute Center at Heath Funeral Chapel from 1-3 pm and 5-7 pm on Wednesday, August 30, 2017. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Florida Gulf Coast, 14010 Roosevelt Blvd., Suite 709, Clearwater, Fl. 33762.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.heathfuneralchapel.com
Published in Ledger from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2017
