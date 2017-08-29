PASTOR EDWARD E. HAMILTON, 82
AUBURNDALE - Pastor Edward E. Hamilton, age 82, of Auburndale, was promoted home to the Lord on Saturday, August 26, 2017, in Auburndale.
Mr. Hamilton was born in Grayson, KY, to William G. and Ethel B. Kozee Hamilton and had lived in this area since 1970, coming from Detroit, Michigan. He was a Paratrooper in the US Army, Founder of Auburndale Miss Softball America, he pastored The East Temple Baptist church for 24 years and enjoyed fishing, traveling and singing with his 5 daughters.
Pastor Hamilton was preceded in death by his parents, wife Janet Lee Hamilton, brothers Jason, Everette, Donald & Earl and sisters, Clara & Maxine. Survivors include his wife Velora 'Midge' Sturgis Hamilton, 7 daughters: Anita Hamilton, Hagwood, Pam Hamilton Baker, Tonya Hamilton Ruthford, Cheryl Hamilton VanDuser, Crystal Hamilton Roberts, Connie Trent and Nancy Ethridge. He is also survived by 21 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren.
Funeral services will take place Wednesday at 11 AM at the Kersey Funeral Home in Auburndale. Visitation will be Tuesday from 7 until 8 PM at the funeral home. Interment will take place at Auburndale Memorial Park with Military Honors.
