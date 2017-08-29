TERESA L.
|
CAMP
AUBURNDALE - Teresa L. Camp passed away Saturday, August 26, 2017. She was 59. A native of Winter Haven, FL, born December 15, 1957 to Clarence and Nancy Fletcher Van Note, Teresa has lived here most of her life. She was a Bank Officer for Wells Fargo Bank, and a member of Connect Community Church in Auburndale, FL.
Teresa is survived by her loving husband of 15 years, Jack Camp, her children: Nancy Murphy (Jason) of Winter Haven, Kristina Hall (Zachary) of Georgia; Ryan Simmons (Kendra) of Haines City, Elbert Camp III of Auburndale, Ryan Camp of Texas, and Mariah Quinn of Auburndale and 14 grandchildren.
Visitation will be Tuesday from 6 to 7 PM at Oak Ridge Funeral Care in Winter Haven. Funeral services will be 4 PM Wednesday from the funeral home chapel. Interment will be at Auburndale Memorial Park. Condolences to the family can be sent to:www.oakridgefuneralcare.com.
