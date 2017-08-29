MAYO
MILLIGAN, 82
LAKELAND - Mr. Mayo Milligan, age 82, of Lakeland, Florida, died Thursday, August 24, 2017, in the Veteran's Victory House in Walterboro, South Car-olina, after an extended illness. He was a native of Montgomery County, was a 1953 graduate of Montgomery County High School, and attended George Washington University in Washington, D.C. He was a U.S. Army veteran. He moved to Lakeland in the late 1950s, and lived there until moving to South Carolina to be with his daughter. He retired from Scotty's as a manager trainer.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Otto Milligan and Ammie Ruth Garrett Milligan; three brothers: Aubrey Mill-igan, Paul Milligan, and Rufus Milligan; and two sisters, Francis Witt and Sarah Smith.
Mr. Milligan is survived by two daughters, Teresa Milligan Mansfield and husband Richard of Goose Creek, South Carolina, and Amanda Milligan Wilson and husband Joshua of Gainesville, Florida; four grandchildren, Caitlin Rich and husband Franklin of Summerville, South Carolina, Kimberly Mansfield of Goose Creek, Emma Nelson, and James Wilson, both Gainesville; three brothers, Joe Milligan of Ft. Mill, South Carolina, Billy Milligan and wife Pinky of Cedar Crossing, and Donald Milligan of Washington State; two sisters, Ruth Branch of Vidalia, and Bernese Callahan of Lakeland, Florida; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The funeral service was held Saturday, August 26th at 3:00 p.m. in the chapel of Ronald V. Hall Funeral Home with Chaplain Joshua Wilson and Mr. Jimmy Meadows officiating. Burial followed in the Pinecrest Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to The Ark Alzheimer's Family Support Services, 206 Central Avenue, Summerville, SC 29483 or by visiting their website at
TheArkofsc.org
Ronald V. Hall Funeral Home of Vidalia, GA was in charge of arrangements.
Published in Ledger from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2017