LAKELAND - Kathleen 'Kathy' T. Barthelemy passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family Saturday, July 15, 2017.
Born in Dublin, Ireland on April 14, 1952, Kathy's family moved to Lakeland in 1965 and she was a graduate of Lakeland Senior High. She was an Air Force veteran. Kathy had a true love for and possessed great talent in art and music.
She dearly loved her children and grandchildren, who include her daughter, Kara N. deCastro, her grandchildren, William M. Harrison and Ciarra E. Harrison; her son, Mark A. Barthelemy and his 2 children and her daughter, Melissa A. (Barthelemy) Clapper and her 2 children. She is also survived by her 5 siblings and was preceded in death by her parents and sister.
Celebration of Life will be held on September 3, 2017 at Oak-K-Farm, 1349 Cherry Lane, Lakeland, FL, 33811 from 2pm - 4pm.
Published in Ledger from Aug. 30 to Aug. 31, 2017