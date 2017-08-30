FRANK M.
SCOTT, 90
BARTOW - Frank M. Scott, 90, passed away Sunday, August 27, 2017 at Highlands Lake Center. Mr. Scott was born April 28, 1927 in Mulberry, FL.
He served in the United States Navy. He was an Engineer for the Florida Department of Transportation. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Bartow.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years Jeanne Scott, daughter Deborah Betz, grandson Jimi Lee Blackshear, two sisters Doris Wolfe and Paula Carver. Mr. Scott is survived by his two sons: George 'Hugh' Scott (Polly) and Barron Scott, both of Bartow, two daughters: Jeanne Sherrard (Tony) of Lakeland and Vay Zagardo (Larry) of Winter Haven, two brothers: Jerry Scott (Geraldine) of Arcadia, Charles Scott (Marlowe) of Rolla, MO, eight grandchildren: Duncan Sherrard (Diane), Robert Betz, Ryan Sherrard (Kati), Kimberly Betz, Jessica Slaughter (Jay), Sarah Scott, Heather Scott, Frank Scott and eight great-grandchildren.
Family will receive friends Friday, September 1, 2017 from 10 to 11 am at First Baptist Church of Bartow. Funeral service will follow Friday, September 1, 2017 at 11:00 am at First Baptist Church of Bartow. Graveside 3:00 pm Friday, September 1, 2017 at Oak Ridge Cemetery in Arcadia, FL. Memorials may be made to the Florida Baptist Children's Home, P.O. Box 8190, Lakeland, FL 33802. Condolences to family at www.whiddenmcleanfuneralhome.com
Published in Ledger from Aug. 30 to Aug. 31, 2017