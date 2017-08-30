BETTY JO
DAVIDSON, 84
PLANT CITY - Betty Jo Davidson, 84, of Plant City/Lakeland passed away August 27, 2017.
Born in Plant City, she was the daughter of the late Orie and Antha Lewis Tomlinson. She was the wife of the late Calvin Davidson for 60 years.
Her survivors include children, John (DeeDee) Davidson, Sharon (Jerry) Mathis; 7 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren.
Betty was a member of New Home Baptist Church for 56 years. She was a lunchroom worker for Winston Elementary in Lakeland for 30 years. She loved to sew and was a homemaker.
Funeral Services will be at 11am, Thursday, August 31, 2017 at New Home Baptist Church, 901 N. Galloway Rd., Lakeland, with visitation one hour prior to services.
The family has asked that in lieu of flowers donations be made to the church at the address above.
Online condolences may be left for the family at haught.care.
