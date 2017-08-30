ROBERTA MABLE
WARNER, 88
WINTER HAVEN - Roberta Mable Warner, 88, went home to be with the Lord and her family August 28, 2017 in Winter Haven, FL.
Roberta was born March 23, 1929 in Hanover, OH. She moved to Winter Haven from Newark, OH in 1977.
Roberta is predeceased by her first husband Hershel Mitchell and current husband William Warner, son Doug Mitchell, daughter Kaye Mitchell Jackson and daughter Lisa Jill Mitchell. She is survived by her daughter Teri Mitchell of Winter Haven, FL, son Greg Mitchell of Winter Haven, FL and brother Richard Hardy of Ohio.
A visitation will be held Thursday, August 31 from 4-5pm followed by the service at 5pm at Steele's Family Funeral Services, Winter Haven, FL. The interment will take place Saturday, September 9 at Newark Memorial Gardens, Newark, OH.
Steele's Family Funeral Services
207 Burns Lane
Winter Haven, FL 33884-1145
(863) 324-1475
Published in Ledger from Aug. 30 to Aug. 31, 2017