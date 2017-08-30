PASTOR ROY E.
LOWE, Jr., 64
BRADENTON - Pastor Roy E. Lowe, Jr., age 64, passed away Sunday, August 27, 2017, at his residence in Bradenton.
Born December 3, 1952, in Miami, Roy Lowe was a resident of Bradenton for 3 years, moving there after 17 years in Bartow and 10 years in Lakeland. Growing up in the Florida Keys, he graduated from Marathon High School, the University of Florida and Asbury Theological Seminary in Kentucky. He was ordained in the United Methodist Church in 1979 and served for 38 years, ministering at Grace UMC in Venice, Curry Ford UMC in Orlando, Crystal Lake UMC in Lakeland, First UMC in Bartow, and Emmanuel UMC in Bradenton. He also mentored many young pastors through the Board of Ordained Ministry.
He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Kayline M. Lowe of Bradenton, son: Brett N. Lowe of Tampa; daughter: Kara L. Wunderlich and husband Dan of Athens, GA; three sisters: Nancy Hutchinson, Hobe Sound, FL, Betty Phelps, Land O' Lakes, FL, and Toni Clinger and husband Bryon, Venice, FL.
Family will receive friends Saturday, September 2, 2017, from 10 to 11 A.M. at First United Methodist Church, 310 S. Broadway Ave., Bartow. A memorial service will follow at 11 A.M. at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Gator Wesley Foundation, the Warren Willis U.M. Camp, or to your local church congregation.
Condolences to family at
www.whiddenmcleanfuneralhome.com.
Whidden-McLean Funeral Home - Bartow
650 E. Main Street
Bartow, FL 33830
863-533-8123
Published in Ledger from Aug. 30 to Aug. 31, 2017