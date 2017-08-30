Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JEAN CAROL MARIS. View Sign

LAKELAND - Jean Maris, born into this world January 9, 1929, passed peacefully on August 26, 2017 in her adopted home of Lakeland, Florida.

Formerly Jean Cannon and later Jean Rogge, Mrs. Maris is predeceased by her beloved husband Jim, daughter Diane and son Scotty.

Mrs. Maris throughout her life enjoyed an exciting life of travel. In her younger days she was a fashion model, later an Avon representative selling beauty products to the lovely ladies of the Southern Adirondacks and New Jersey. She spent diligent hours researching her family's heritage and was a longtime and active member of the Daughters of the American Revolution. History was something Mrs. Maris revered and respected. She believed the past was something we could all learn a great deal from.

She is survived by her brother, Douglas Cannon and wife Hellen, son, Richard Rogge and wife Teri, son, David Rogge and wife Marianne, daughter, Natalie Jaroni and husband Bob, and daughter, Sue Kast, and many grandchildren, great-grand children, friends, and her devoted Presbyterian Church community.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation made in Mrs. Maris name to the First Presbyterian Church of Lakeland, Florida. Or, simply, don't wait and go on an adventure; Lord knows Mrs. Maris would have.

Condolences may be sent to David Rogges, P.O. Box 139, Kattskill Bay, NY, 12844.







175 Lake Hollingsworth Dr

Lakeland, FL 33801

