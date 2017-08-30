SHIRLEY LOU LINDSEY

SHIRLEY LOU
LINDSEY, 57

HAINES CITY - Shirley Lou Lindsey, age 57, passed away 8/17/17.
She is survived by husband Phillip W. Lindsey, daughters Crystal, Melissa, and Samantha, grandchildren Bethany, Jacquelyn, and Seth, six sisters and one brother.
Shirley was a successful small business owner for 15 years.
Shirley was a beautiful, caring mother and wife. Her spirit lives on.
