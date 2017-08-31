GUDRUN

LAKELAND - Gudrun Edelgard Bonner, 75, peacefully passed away August 23, 2017 after a hard-fought battle with complications of Alzheimer's disease. At her side was her husband, Jan Luce and son Eric. Gudrun was born on July 19, 1942 in Regensburg, Germany.

Gudrun is survived by her husband, Jan Luce, son Eric C. Bonner of Munich, Germany, daughters Christine Beall of Lakeland, FL and Patricia Luce, of Grove City, PA. She is also survived by her three younger sisters Margit, Ruth, and Emmy; each residing in Bavaria. 'Oma' Gudrun was deeply proud of her extended family, grandchildren and great grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and will be greatly missed.

Prior to entering the university to study architecture, Gudrun completed, studied design and fine arts at the renowned Oberammergau Wood Carving School. Upon completing her university studies, she worked at several architecture firms in Europe and the United States. Aside from her love for her family and her native Bavarian Alps, the 'fine-arts' remained Gudrun's primary passion.

As a 'military spouse,' she followed her husband on his many assignments and cultivated lasting friendships from each location.

A visitation will be held Saturday, September 2, 2017 at 0900 in the Heath Funeral Chapel, 328 South Ingraham Avenue, Lakeland, FL 33801. A formal memorial service will immediately follow at-1000 Hrs in the same chapel.

Published in Ledger from Aug. 31 to Sept. 1, 2017