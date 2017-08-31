CLIFFORD
SCHOTT, 91
LAKELAND - Clifford Schott, 91, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 29, 2017, in Lakeland, Florida surrounded by his family.
Mr. Schott was born on July 28, 1926 in Newark, New Jersey. After moves to Miami, FL and Glen Rock, New Jersey, he and his wife with their 5 children settled into Lakeland in 1963.
After serving as a Radio Operator and Mechanic in the US Army, he pursued a career in law. As a graduate of the University of Miami Law School, Mr. Schott served in many fields of law eventually working his way to the seat of Municipal Judge for the City of Lakeland only 4 years after moving to the area.
In addition to his devotion to the court, Mr. Schott was passionate about his community. He is a past president of the Lakeland South Rotary and the organization now known as the Alliance for Independence. He also served as a member of the Lakeland Chamber Aviation Advisory Committee, the Church Council of the Church of the Resurrection, St. Joseph Academy's Board of Directors and was a Fourth Degree Knight and a past Deputy Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus (Council 2505).
He was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years: Nancybelle Schott; his parents Clifford and Sadie Schott; one brother Bill; two sons Steven Michael and Cliff David; and daughter Christylee.
Survivors include one brother Bob (Gail) of Lakeland, sister-in-law June (Pennsylvania), one daughter Sally Bulman (Bruce), son Craig Schott, both of Lakeland, five grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.
Visitation will be Thurs. Aug. 31, 2017 from 6-8 pm at Gentry Morrison Southside Chapel, 1727 Bartow Rd. Lakeland. Funeral Mass will be Fri. Sept. 1, 2017 at 1:30 pm at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, with interment to follow at Oak Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Good Shepherd Hospice or St. Joseph Church of Lakeland, FL.
Published in Ledger from Aug. 31 to Sept. 1, 2017