BURKEY, 83
LAKELAND - John D. Burkey was called to be home with his Lord on Monday, August 28, 2017. John was born October 20, 1933, in what is now called Harwood Heights, a suburb Northwest of Chicago, Illinois.
He is survived by his wife, Edna (nee Johnston), whom he met at a Young Peoples' Gathering at his church. John and Edna were married on February 26, 1955. He is also survived by sons, Richard, (and his wife, Sharon) of San Diego, California, Dean of Lakeland, Florida and a daughter, Lisa Mowry (and her husband, Larry) of Westmont, Illinois.
Also, two brothers, Harold of Lakeland, Florida, Frank of Joliet, Illinois and a sister, Betty Blomquist of The Villages, Florida, as well as, four granddaughters and a great granddaughter.
He was preceded in death by his older brother, Art, and sisters: Rosemarie, Evelyn, and Valerie.
John was a Korean Conflict veteran, serving as a radio repairman. He and his family moved to Lakeland, Florida in 1965, at which time he founded The Imperial Film Company, an International producer of Educational films and filmstrips. He served his National Industry as a Board Member. An Activist, he co-chaired the raising of initial funds to build the YMCA Facilities on Cleveland Heights Boulevard. He actively worked in former Governor Collins' campaign and that of Bill Gunter. Most of all, he was active in all phases and endeavors of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Lakeland, Florida, serving as President, Chairman of Evangelism Committee and headed up some of the capital campaigns.
A Celebration of John's life will be held Saturday, September 2, 2017 at St. Paul Lutheran Church at 4450 Harden Boulevard, Lakeland, Florida. Per John's wishes, please arrive at 10 a.m. for a coffee and donut reception in the Fellowship Centers followed by a Celebration of Life service at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be sent in John's memory to St. Paul Lutheran.
Published in Ledger from Aug. 31 to Sept. 1, 2017
