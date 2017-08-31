STEVEN
|
FEACHER, Jr., 73
LABELLE - Steven Feacher, Jr. was born July 21, 1944 in Monticello, FL to Steven, Sr. & Laura Feacher. He attended and graduated from Jewett High School, class of 1962 in Winter Haven, FL. After High School he joined and served in the United States Army until 1968.
Steven continued his journey traveling and working abroad, which later led to reside in Labelle, FL in the early 80s. Steven started working for Henry County where he met his wife and they married in 1987. Steven had a great career with Henry County, retiring in 2004, and maintaining his family compound until his death.
He surrendered his life to the Lord at an early age and he would often say 'You must know God for yourself.' During his Christian journey he attended numerous churches and fellowships. He was preceded in death by his father Steven Feacher, Sr. and brothers Donald and George.
He leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife Mary Feacher, a loving mother Laura Feacher, his children Michael (Trent), Eric, Deryl, Deric (Keshia), Bryan and Steven, siblings Kenneth (Geneva), Sandra (Russell), Charles, Paul, Ferneasa and Irma, mother-in-law Rose Oliver, sisters-in-law Nell, Paul-ine (Victor), Mary, Gloria (Carl), brothers-in-law Paul (Renee), Felton, Charlie (Joni) and Willie James.
Viewing will be held Friday, September 1, 2017 from 6 to 8 p.m. at James C. Boyd Funeral Home, 2966 Dr. MLK Blvd., Ft. Myers, FL, 33916.
Homegoing Celebration will be held Saturday, September 2, 2017 at 11 a.m. at the LaBelle Civic Center, 481 W. Hickpochee Ave., LaBelle, FL, 33935.
Published in Ledger from Aug. 31 to Sept. 1, 2017