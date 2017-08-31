REGINALD HILL

Obituary

REGINALD
HILL, 60

WINTER HAVEN - Reginald Hill, 60, died 8/20/17. Visit: Fri. 5-7 St. John M.B. Church, Bartow. Svc. Sat. 11am Macedonia MB Church. Williams Funeral Hm.
Published in Ledger from Aug. 31 to Sept. 1, 2017
