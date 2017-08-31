KATHLEEN

Obituary

KATHLEEN
MARTIN ALLS

LAKELAND - Kathleen Martin Alls died Sat. 8/27/17. Svc. Fri. 11am at Ott-Laughlin Funeral Home @ Glen Abbey Mem. Grdns. Interment to follow.
Published in Ledger from Aug. 31 to Sept. 1, 2017
