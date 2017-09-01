MARGARET
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret H. Nocera.
KOK-NOCERA
WINTER HAVEN - Margaret H. Nocera, 92, passed away on Aug. 28, 2017 in Winter Haven, FL.
She was born in Baltimore, MD on June 4, 1925. It was a peaceful and graceful ending of a long and full life.
Survivors include her daughter Patti West (Bill) and her son John Kok (Sue), 7 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.
A Memorial Mass will be held on Fri., Sept. 8, 2017 at 1pm in the chapel at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Winter Haven.
St Joseph's Catholic Church
532 Avenue M NW
Winter Haven, FL 33881
Published in Ledger from Sept. 1 to Sept. 2, 2017