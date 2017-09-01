GLENNON

EDWARD ADCOCK, Jr., 52



AUBURNDALE - Mr. Glennon Edward Adcock, Jr., age 52, a resident of Auburndale, passed away Wed. Aug. 30, 2017, at his home.

Mr. Adcock was born Dec. 27, 1964, in Winter Haven to Glennon Edward and Myrtice Ann (Holton) Adcock, Sr. He was a longtime resident of the area, also living 12 yrs. in Andrews, N.C. He was a retired meat specialist with Harvest Meats, Publix & Ingles. Glennon was a member of The Bridge Central Church of Lake Wales. He enjoyed jigsaw puzzles and Georgia Bulldogs football.

He was preceded in death by his parents and grandson Gage. Glennon is survived by his loving family: 2 daughters: Cierra (Chris) Russell, Danielle Adcock, son Holton Adcock, all of Lake Alfred, brother Tommy Adcock of Pearson, GA, 3 grandsons: Carson, Hunter & Waylon, 1 granddaughter Celina, Aunt Merle Roberts of Winter Haven, girlfriend Kimberly 'Kim-bo' Keath of Winter Haven, several cousins.

Funeral service will be 11:00 AM Fri. Sept. 1st at Kersey Funeral Home with visitation beginning at 10:00 AM. Interment will follow at Auburndale Memorial Park.



