Heath Funeral Chapel
328 South Ingraham Avenue
Lakeland, FL 33801
(863) 682-0111
Memorial service
Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017
11:00 AM
Heath Funeral Chapel
328 South Ingraham Avenue
Lakeland, FL 33801
LAWRENCE SCOT "LARRY" KEBBERLY


1959 - 2017 Obituary Condolences
LAWRENCE SCOT "LARRY" KEBBERLY Obituary
LAWRENCE 'LARRY' SCOT KEBBERLY

LAKELAND - Lawrence 'Larry' Scot Kebberly was born on November 27, 1959 in Uniontown, PA and left us on Thursday, August 24, 2017.
Larry was preceded in death by his mother, Linda; and brother, Michael. He is survived by his father, Thomas (JT); brother, Bill; sister, Michelle; and two incredible children, Caroline and Logan.
Larry was a 6th degree Black Belt Master Instructor and team trainer of the 1994 Chung DoKwan World Championship Team at the Tae Kwon Do World Championship in London, England. Larry was better known as part owner of Kau Kau Koner Bar and Restaurant in Lakeland, FL where he created a true family out of his loyal staff and regular customers. Kaus was a stepping stone for many on their way to their job in the 'real world,' and Larry made sure they were prepared to take on anything before they left him. Larry was an incredibly strong, fiercely dedicated and hugely respected man who will be missed by more than he could ever have imagined.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday October 1st at Heath Funeral Chapel in Lakeland, FL at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers donations can made to the American Liver Foundation in Larry's name.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.heathfuneralchapel.com .
Published in Ledger from Sept. 1 to Sept. 2, 2017
