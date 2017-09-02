Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rose M. Looney. View Sign



LOONEY, 82



HAINES CITY - Rose M. Looney went to be with the Lord on 8/30/17. She was 82.

Rose was born on 9/10/34, in Elberton, GA to Ernest

She was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Donald J. Looney; 2 sons, Duane Looney and wife, Carla of CT, Douglas Looney of CT; 4 step-children, Dean Looney of NC, Donald Jr. of NC, Lydia Cain of VA, Donna Looney of NC; 1 sister, Barbara Preston of CT; 2 grandchildren, Darrius, Donovan; many step-grandchildren and great grandchildren and 1 niece, Troy Smith of CT.

A celebration of her life will be held on Sunday, 9/3/17 at 2 pm at West View Ridge Park in HC, FL.



