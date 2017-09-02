ROSE M.
LOONEY, 82
HAINES CITY - Rose M. Looney went to be with the Lord on 8/30/17. She was 82.
Rose was born on 9/10/34, in Elberton, GA to Ernest Smith and Rosa Lee Brown Smith. Rose was a molding machine operator for the Schick Razor Factory and was a member of the East End Baptist Church in CT. Rose and husband, Donald, left CT, 21 years ago and 10 of those years they spent it traveling in their mobile home; at last moving to HC, FL 17 years ago. Rose enjoyed cooking, sewing, knitting, playing cards and making jewelry.
She was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Donald J. Looney; 2 sons, Duane Looney and wife, Carla of CT, Douglas Looney of CT; 4 step-children, Dean Looney of NC, Donald Jr. of NC, Lydia Cain of VA, Donna Looney of NC; 1 sister, Barbara Preston of CT; 2 grandchildren, Darrius, Donovan; many step-grandchildren and great grandchildren and 1 niece, Troy Smith of CT.
A celebration of her life will be held on Sunday, 9/3/17 at 2 pm at West View Ridge Park in HC, FL.
Published in Ledger from Sept. 2 to Sept. 3, 2017