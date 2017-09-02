ANTHONY
D. 'TONY'
MERCER, 60
WINTER HAVEN - Anthony D. 'Tony' Mercer, 60, of Winter Haven passed away on August 27, 2017. He was born in Tallahassee, FL on November 28, 1956. He worked as an insurance salesman. He was a Boy Scout and an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting and fishing. He also had a love of cats and volunteered with cat rescues.
Anthony is survived by his parents, Joel and Charlotte Mercer, siblings: Michael Mercer (Sandy), Steven Wayne Mercer, Kathy Mercer Gray (Don), and Gregory E. Mercer (Lisa), nieces and nephews: Ashley Lynn Mercer (Cory), Cody Mercer (Samantha), Kaylee Mercer, Ashley Marie Shouppe (Anthony), great-nieces, Charlotte Mercer and Layla Mercer, and great nephews, Jake Shouppe and Easton Shouppe.
A visitation will be held at First Baptist Church in Winter Haven, FL on Tuesday, September 5, from 11-12 with a funeral service following at 12 p.m. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Tony's name to The Humane Society of Polk County, 3195 Dundee Rd., Winter Haven, FL 33884 or online at
www.humanesocietyofpolkcounty.org/donate / with the following acknowledgment address: Greg and Lisa Mercer, 1833 Woodpointe Dr., Winter Haven, FL 33884.
Published in Ledger from Sept. 2 to Sept. 3, 2017