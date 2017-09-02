ELOISE H.
ETHRIDGE, 90
VERO BEACH - Eloise H. Ethridge, age 90, passed away Friday, September 1, 2017 at her residence in Vero Beach.
Born February 1, 1927 in Bartow, FL, Mrs. Ethridge was a resident of Vero Beach since 2012, moving from Bartow. Mrs. Etheridge was a nurse for Polk General Hospital in Bartow for many years. She was a member of the Trinity Christian Center of Lakeland.
She is survived by her husband of 72 years, Earl V. Ethridge, Vero Beach; two sons: Larry Ethridge (Kim) of Milledgeville, GA and Charles Ethridge of Boca Raton, FL; two daughters: Brenda E. Dupree, Vero Beach and Barbara Stubbs of Collins, GA; sister: Norma Young, Alturas, Clara Watts, Winter Haven, a brother: John Hill, Lakeland, 14 grandchildren, and 21 great grandchildren and 8 great great grandchildren.
Family will receives friends Tuesday, September 5, 2017 from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM at Whidden-McLean Funeral Home, Bartow. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, September 6, 2017 at 2:00 P.M. at the Trinity Christian Center of Lakeland. Interment will follow Oak Hill Burial Park, Lakeland. Condolences to family at www.whiddenmcleanfuneralhome.com
Published in Ledger from Sept. 2 to Sept. 3, 2017