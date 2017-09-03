LARRY LAMAR WHITTEN, 60
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LARRY LAMAR WHITTEN.
LAKELAND - Larry Lamar Whitten, 60, born in San Antonio, TX; resident of Lakeland, FL, went home to be with our Lord on Thursday, Aug. 24th, after his battle with cancer.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Jesse Whitten and Minnie Lee Whitten, grandson Larry Graham, brothers and sisters Arthur Graham, Allen Joe Graham, Harrietta Colbath, Linda Sue Whitten and Jessie Mae Gonzales. He is survived by two sons Kevin Flores and wife Crystal Flores, Michael Whitten and wife Hannah Beckner; granddaughter Shyla Flores; sisters Georgette Graham, Nancy Gonzales and husband Pedro Gonzales, Barbara Tofel and Victor Tofel; as well as many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Published in Ledger from Sept. 3 to Sept. 4, 2017