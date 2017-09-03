CHARLES 'CHUCK'
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CHARLES "CHUCK" CALVIN.
CALVIN, 89
PALM COAST - Charles 'Chuck' Calvin, 89, of Palm Coast, passed away on Thursday August 10, 2017.
He was born March 11, 1928 to Harlan and Verna (Terrell) Calvin in Franklin County, Indiana.
He was a Korean War veteran who proudly served in the US Air Force. He retired from Juice Bowl Products in Lakeland, FL.
He is survived by his loving companion, Joyce Trevethan, Palm Coast and her family: four daughters, Connie Newton (Ken Reiderman), Port Orange, FL, Carol Simon (Peter) Lakeland, FL, Cindy Graham (Lewis) Valdosta, GA and Cathy Ferrell (Greg) Bartow, FL; six grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Sue Calvin, his oldest grandson, Jason Lee Daniel, both of Lakeland, and a son-in-law, John K. Newton of Ormond Beach.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, September 9, 2017 in the Chapel of Lohman Funeral Home Palm Coast, 220 Palm Coast Pkwy SW, Palm Coast, FL 32137.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.lohmanfuneralhomes.com
Lohman Funeral Home
220 Palm Coast Parkway Southwest
Palm Coast, FL 32137
(386) 615-1100
Published in Ledger from Sept. 3 to Sept. 4, 2017