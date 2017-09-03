THOMAS C.
PRUITT, 89
Turbine Heating
Engineer
LAKELAND - Mr. Thomas C. Pruitt, 89, of Lakeland, FL, passed away Monday, August 28, 2017, at his home.
He was born in Atlanta, GA, and retired from Boeing.
Survivors include his wife, Joann, daughters, Paulene and Diane, sons, Dennis and Philip, 4 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren and 1 nephew.
He was active in youth baseball and a scout for the Houston Astros. He was a Mason for 50 + years and a Past Master of his lodge and also achieved his 32nd degree.
A visitation will be held 2:00 Tuesday, Sept. 5 at Lanier Funeral Home with a Memorial service immediately following at 3:00.
Published in Ledger from Sept. 3 to Sept. 4, 2017