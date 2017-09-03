Obituary Guest Book View Sign

WINTER HAVEN - Dorothy Gill Wilder Alster, 91, joined her loved ones in Heaven Thursday, August 24, 2017.

Born February 27, 1926, in Spencer, North Carolina, she grew up in Philadelphia, PA, but lived most of her life in Plant City and Winter Haven. Dorothy 'Dottie' was the daughter of the late Albert Percival Gill and Minnie Pearl Gill.

She was predeceased by her husband of 18 years, Benjamin Pasco Wilder, Jr., and husband of 45 years Robert Edmundson Alster, Jr.; brother Charles Gill and many Wilder and Alster loved ones. Dottie is survived by a brother David Gill, three children Ronald Patrick Wilder, Judith Wilder Acken, and Robert William Alster; a precious cat Sally; eleven grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, extended family, and many friends.

Dottie served the Lord in all walks of her life and attended several churches throughout her lifetime, including First Baptist, Calvary Baptist (founding member), Grace Baptist, and Holy Cross Episcopal Church. Throughout the years she touched many lives with her gifts of teaching all ages in Sunday School and sharing her musical talents in every phase of the music ministry. Music was Dottie's world and she loved more than anything the years she spent playing the piano and organ and especially performing with various organ groups beginning in 1998, being the leader of the Clefhangers since 2000.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 6, 2017, at Holy Cross Episcopal Church, 201 Kipling Lane, Winter Haven, 33884. Father Richard Bordin and Pastor Rick Van Clief will officiate. A private graveside service will occur at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Good Shepherd Hospice.



