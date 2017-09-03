CHARLES L.
ALEY, Jr., 85
WINTER HAVEN - Charles L. Aley, Jr., 85, passed away on August 29, 2017 in Winter Haven, FL. He was born in Jacksonville, FL on June 14, 1932. He met the love of his life, Nancy, 70 years ago when he was 15 years old and they have been together ever since that day, marrying on November 21, 1951. He served honorably in the U.S. Navy onboard the USS Everglades (AD 24) during the Korean War. He also was a long time employee of Mobil Oil Company as a Sales and Marketing representative and a resident of Orange Park, FL. He was a lifelong fan of The University of Florida. He and his wife, Nancy, were founding members of the Clay County Gator Club. They eventually moved to Gainesville to patronize nearly every type of Gator sporting event.
Mr. Aley Jr. is survived by his wife, Nancy, son, Charles 'Chuck' L. Aley III, son-in-law, Phil Lyons, grandchildren: Morgan Aley Lisby, Philip Lyons, Victoria Lyons, Austin Lyons, and Wayon Walker, bro-ther-in-law, Bill Evans, and sister-in-law, Pat Evans.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, September 6, at 2 p.m. at Ott-Laughlin Funeral Home in Winter Haven, FL. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, September 7, at 1 p.m. at Jacksonville Memory Gardens in Orange Park, FL. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society or a Veteran's foundation of your choice.
Published in Ledger from Sept. 3 to Sept. 4, 2017