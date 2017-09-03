DOROTHY JEANNE
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DOROTHY JEANNE MOORE.
MOORE, 93
AUBURNDALE - Mrs. Dorothy Jeanne Moore, age 93, a resident of Auburndale, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 31, 2017, in Winter Haven with her family at her side.
Mrs. Moore was born October 4,1923, in Mahoningtown, PA. to Thomas Kirk and Eva Catherine (Beahm) Pitzer. She was a Polk County resident since 1958, coming from New Wilmington, PA. She was a homemaker and formerly attended First Missionary Baptist Church in Auburndale. Dorothy and her husband Wes were the former owner/operators of the Wagon Wheel Mobile Home Park in Winter Haven before selling in 1975. She was a wonderful cook and seamstress. Dorothy was a devoted mother who loved her family deeply. She will be dearly missed by all.
She was preceded in death by her husband William Wesley Moore, Sr. in 1998; son Randy Moore in 2015; parents; 4 brothers and 2 sisters. Dorothy is survived by her loving and devoted family: son William 'Bill' Moore and wife Alexandra of Auburndale, 2 daughters: Cathy Narramore of Winter Haven, Cindy Kersey and husband David of Auburndale, sister Ruth Riggan of New Castle, PA, 7 grandchildren: Ty, Stephanie, Jennifer, Wiley, Scott, Eric & Christopher, 11 gt. grandchildren, 1 gt. gt. grandchild.
Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Tuesday, September 5th at Kersey Funeral Home. Visitation will begin at 10:00 AM Tuesday at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Auburndale Memorial Park.
Kersey Funeral Home
108 Lake Stella Drive
Auburndale, FL 33823
(863) 967-1167
Published in Ledger from Sept. 3 to Sept. 4, 2017