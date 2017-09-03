Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DOROTHY JEANNE MOORE. View Sign

DOROTHY JEANNE

MOORE, 93



AUBURNDALE - Mrs. Dorothy Jeanne Moore, age 93, a resident of Auburndale, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 31, 2017, in Winter Haven with her family at her side.

Mrs. Moore was born October 4,1923, in Mahoningtown, PA. to Thomas Kirk and Eva Catherine (Beahm) Pitzer. She was a Polk County resident since 1958, coming from New Wilmington, PA. She was a homemaker and formerly attended First Missionary Baptist Church in Auburndale. Dorothy and her husband Wes were the former owner/operators of the Wagon Wheel Mobile Home Park in Winter Haven before selling in 1975. She was a wonderful cook and seamstress. Dorothy was a devoted mother who loved her family deeply. She will be dearly missed by all.

She was preceded in death by her husband William Wesley Moore, Sr. in 1998; son Randy Moore in 2015; parents; 4 brothers and 2 sisters. Dorothy is survived by her loving and devoted family: son William 'Bill' Moore and wife Alexandra of Auburndale, 2 daughters: Cathy Narramore of Winter Haven, Cindy Kersey and husband David of Auburndale, sister Ruth Riggan of New Castle, PA, 7 grandchildren: Ty, Stephanie, Jennifer, Wiley, Scott, Eric & Christopher, 11 gt. grandchildren, 1 gt. gt. grandchild.

Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Tuesday, September 5th at Kersey Funeral Home. Visitation will begin at 10:00 AM Tuesday at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Auburndale Memorial Park.







DOROTHY JEANNEMOORE, 93AUBURNDALE - Mrs. Dorothy Jeanne Moore, age 93, a resident of Auburndale, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 31, 2017, in Winter Haven with her family at her side.Mrs. Moore was born October 4,1923, in Mahoningtown, PA. to Thomas Kirk and Eva Catherine (Beahm) Pitzer. She was a Polk County resident since 1958, coming from New Wilmington, PA. She was a homemaker and formerly attended First Missionary Baptist Church in Auburndale. Dorothy and her husband Wes were the former owner/operators of the Wagon Wheel Mobile Home Park in Winter Haven before selling in 1975. She was a wonderful cook and seamstress. Dorothy was a devoted mother who loved her family deeply. She will be dearly missed by all.She was preceded in death by her husband William Wesley Moore, Sr. in 1998; son Randy Moore in 2015; parents; 4 brothers and 2 sisters. Dorothy is survived by her loving and devoted family: son William 'Bill' Moore and wife Alexandra of Auburndale, 2 daughters: Cathy Narramore of Winter Haven, Cindy Kersey and husband David of Auburndale, sister Ruth Riggan of New Castle, PA, 7 grandchildren: Ty, Stephanie, Jennifer, Wiley, Scott, Eric & Christopher, 11 gt. grandchildren, 1 gt. gt. grandchild.Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Tuesday, September 5th at Kersey Funeral Home. Visitation will begin at 10:00 AM Tuesday at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Auburndale Memorial Park. Funeral Home Kersey Funeral Home

108 Lake Stella Drive

Auburndale , FL 33823

(863) 967-1167 Funeral Home Details Published in Ledger from Sept. 3 to Sept. 4, 2017 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Ledger Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close