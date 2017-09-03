ANITA D.
NIX, 80
WINTER HAVEN - Anita D. Nix, 80, of Winter Haven, FL, passed away on Wednesday, August 30, 2017 at the Good Shepherd Hospice Forsythe Hospice House in Auburndale.
She was born April 12, 1937 to Welby and Clara Goodall in Echols, Kentucky. She along with her husband, Randy, and son, Cliff, moved to Haines City 57 years ago from Bowling Green, Kentucky. They became residents of Winter Haven in 1992. Anita retired from State Farm in 2000 after 37 years where she worked as an Auto, Health and Workers' Compensation claims representative. She also achieved the Chartered Property and Casualty Underwriters (CPCU) designation. Anita was an active member of the Dundee Church of Christ.
She is preceded in death by: her parents, her son, Clifton Nix; and a sister, Freda Goodall.
Anita is survived by her husband of nearly 60 years, Randy; a daughter in law, Mary Ann Nix of Bloomington, Illinois; two brothers and a sister in law, Charles and Vernita Goodall of Winter Haven and Elbert Goodall of Brookville, OH; a great aunt, Nell Goodall of Winter Haven; several nieces, nephews and cousins, and her best friend, Pearl Watson.
A memorial service will be held at 4:30 pm, Tuesday, September 5, 2017 in the Oak Ridge Funeral Care Chapel in Winter Haven. In lieu of flowers please make memorial donations to Good Shepherd Hospice, 105 Arneson Avenue, Auburndale, FL 33823. Condolences may be sent at:
Published in Ledger from Sept. 3 to Sept. 4, 2017