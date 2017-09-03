Obituary Guest Book View Sign

ANITA D.

NIX, 80



WINTER HAVEN - Anita D. Nix, 80, of Winter Haven, FL, passed away on Wednesday, August 30, 2017 at the Good Shepherd Hospice Forsythe Hospice House in Auburndale.

She was born April 12, 1937 to Welby and Clara Goodall in Echols, Kentucky. She along with her husband, Randy, and son, Cliff, moved to Haines City 57 years ago from Bowling Green, Kentucky. They became residents of Winter Haven in 1992. Anita retired from State Farm in 2000 after 37 years where she worked as an Auto, Health and Workers' Compensation claims representative. She also achieved the Chartered Property and Casualty Underwriters (CPCU) designation. Anita was an active member of the Dundee Church of Christ.

She is preceded in death by: her parents, her son, Clifton Nix; and a sister, Freda Goodall.

Anita is survived by her husband of nearly 60 years, Randy; a daughter in law, Mary Ann Nix of Bloomington, Illinois; two brothers and a sister in law, Charles and Vernita Goodall of Winter Haven and Elbert Goodall of Brookville, OH; a great aunt, Nell Goodall of Winter Haven; several nieces, nephews and cousins, and her best friend, Pearl Watson.

A memorial service will be held at 4:30 pm, Tuesday, September 5, 2017 in the Oak Ridge Funeral Care Chapel in Winter Haven. In lieu of flowers please make memorial donations to Good Shepherd Hospice, 105 Arneson Avenue, Auburndale, FL 33823. Condolences may be sent at:

www.oakridgefuneralcare.com .







ANITA D.NIX, 80WINTER HAVEN - Anita D. Nix, 80, of Winter Haven, FL, passed away on Wednesday, August 30, 2017 at the Good Shepherd Hospice Forsythe Hospice House in Auburndale.She was born April 12, 1937 to Welby and Clara Goodall in Echols, Kentucky. She along with her husband, Randy, and son, Cliff, moved to Haines City 57 years ago from Bowling Green, Kentucky. They became residents of Winter Haven in 1992. Anita retired from State Farm in 2000 after 37 years where she worked as an Auto, Health and Workers' Compensation claims representative. She also achieved the Chartered Property and Casualty Underwriters (CPCU) designation. Anita was an active member of the Dundee Church of Christ.She is preceded in death by: her parents, her son, Clifton Nix; and a sister, Freda Goodall.Anita is survived by her husband of nearly 60 years, Randy; a daughter in law, Mary Ann Nix of Bloomington, Illinois; two brothers and a sister in law, Charles and Vernita Goodall of Winter Haven and Elbert Goodall of Brookville, OH; a great aunt, Nell Goodall of Winter Haven; several nieces, nephews and cousins, and her best friend, Pearl Watson.A memorial service will be held at 4:30 pm, Tuesday, September 5, 2017 in the Oak Ridge Funeral Care Chapel in Winter Haven. In lieu of flowers please make memorial donations to Good Shepherd Hospice, 105 Arneson Avenue, Auburndale, FL 33823. Condolences may be sent at: Funeral Home Oak Ridge Funeral Care

2425 Havendale Boulevard

Winter Haven , FL 33881

(863) 967-5090 Funeral Home Details Published in Ledger from Sept. 3 to Sept. 4, 2017 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Ledger Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bahamas, The Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Florida obituaries Bradenton Herald Cedar Key Beacon Charlotte Sun Chiefland Citizen Citrus County Chronicle Daytona Beach News-Journal Englewood Sun Florida Times-Union FloridaToday Gadsden County Times Gainesville Sun Herald Tribune Lake City Reporter Ledger Marco Island Sun Times Naples Daily News News-Chief NewsZapFL North Port Sun Northwest Florida Daily News Ocala Star-Banner Orlando Sentinel Osceola News Gazette Panama City News Herald Riverland News Santa Rosa Press Gazette South Marion Citizen St. Augustine Record Sumter County Times Sun-Sentinel Tallahassee Democrat Tampa Bay Times Tampa Bay Times TC Palm The Apalach Times The Arcadian The Crestview News Bulletin The Highlands News-Sun The Leader-Union the Miami Herald The News Leader Group The News-Press The Palm Beach Post the Pensacola News Journal The Polk County News and Democrat The Star The Venice Gondolier Sun The Wakulla News Washington County News West Marion Messenger Williston Pioneer Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com