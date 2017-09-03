Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DONALD RAY BLAKE. View Sign

DONALD RAY

BLAKE, 81



LAKE ALFRED - Mr. Donald Ray Blake, age 81, a resident of Lake Alfred and Gallipolis, Ohio entered into rest on Thursday, August 31, 2017, at his home. Mr. Blake was born January 22, 1936, in Glenwood, West Virginia to Leonard Sherman and Erdine Virginia (Wallace) Blake. He was a retired maintenance worker for Rockwell International Manufacturing. Don was a dedicated member of East Temple Baptist Church in Auburndale where he was also very active in many areas of the church. He loved traveling and singing southern gospel music.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son David Blake; brothers Lawrence, Warner & Wilber and sister Lillian Williams.

Don is survived by his loving family: wife Wilma Blake, son Darren (Stephanie) Blake, daughter Sandra (Richard) Cox, 2 brothers: Alvin (Wanda) Blake, James Blake, 7 grandchildren: Timmy, Dawn, Dillan, Andrew, David, Douglas & Melony, several great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Mr. Blake's name may be made to the .

Funeral services will be 3:00 PM Tuesday, September 5th at East Temple Baptist Church, 2997 US Hwy 92, Auburndale/Winter Haven. Visitation will begin at 2:00 PM at the church. Interment will follow in Ohio.

Arrangements by: Kersey Funeral Home.







DONALD RAYBLAKE, 81LAKE ALFRED - Mr. Donald Ray Blake, age 81, a resident of Lake Alfred and Gallipolis, Ohio entered into rest on Thursday, August 31, 2017, at his home. Mr. Blake was born January 22, 1936, in Glenwood, West Virginia to Leonard Sherman and Erdine Virginia (Wallace) Blake. He was a retired maintenance worker for Rockwell International Manufacturing. Don was a dedicated member of East Temple Baptist Church in Auburndale where he was also very active in many areas of the church. He loved traveling and singing southern gospel music.He was preceded in death by his parents; son David Blake; brothers Lawrence, Warner & Wilber and sister Lillian Williams.Don is survived by his loving family: wife Wilma Blake, son Darren (Stephanie) Blake, daughter Sandra (Richard) Cox, 2 brothers: Alvin (Wanda) Blake, James Blake, 7 grandchildren: Timmy, Dawn, Dillan, Andrew, David, Douglas & Melony, several great grandchildren.In lieu of flowers, donations in Mr. Blake's name may be made to the .Funeral services will be 3:00 PM Tuesday, September 5th at East Temple Baptist Church, 2997 US Hwy 92, Auburndale/Winter Haven. Visitation will begin at 2:00 PM at the church. Interment will follow in Ohio.Arrangements by: Kersey Funeral Home. Funeral Home Kersey Funeral Home

108 Lake Stella Drive

Auburndale , FL 33823

(863) 967-1167 Funeral Home Details Published in Ledger from Sept. 3 to Sept. 4, 2017 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Ledger Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Funeral Home Details Website Map/Directions Kersey Funeral Home Auburndale , FL (863) 967-1167 Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.