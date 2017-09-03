DONALD RAY
BLAKE, 81
LAKE ALFRED - Mr. Donald Ray Blake, age 81, a resident of Lake Alfred and Gallipolis, Ohio entered into rest on Thursday, August 31, 2017, at his home. Mr. Blake was born January 22, 1936, in Glenwood, West Virginia to Leonard Sherman and Erdine Virginia (Wallace) Blake. He was a retired maintenance worker for Rockwell International Manufacturing. Don was a dedicated member of East Temple Baptist Church in Auburndale where he was also very active in many areas of the church. He loved traveling and singing southern gospel music.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son David Blake; brothers Lawrence, Warner & Wilber and sister Lillian Williams.
Don is survived by his loving family: wife Wilma Blake, son Darren (Stephanie) Blake, daughter Sandra (Richard) Cox, 2 brothers: Alvin (Wanda) Blake, James Blake, 7 grandchildren: Timmy, Dawn, Dillan, Andrew, David, Douglas & Melony, several great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Mr. Blake's name may be made to the .
Funeral services will be 3:00 PM Tuesday, September 5th at East Temple Baptist Church, 2997 US Hwy 92, Auburndale/Winter Haven. Visitation will begin at 2:00 PM at the church. Interment will follow in Ohio.
Arrangements by: Kersey Funeral Home.
