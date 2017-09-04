KELSEY
|
VICTORIA DUFF (SMITH), 25
LAKELAND - Mrs. Kelsey Victoria Duff (Smith), of Lakeland, FL, died unexpectedly on Sunday, August 20, 2017 at the age of 25. Kelsey was born on June 24, 1992 in Lakeland, FL.
She is survived by her husband, Shawn Ryan Duff; her two children, Kourtney Nicole Duff, 4 and Farrah Hope Duff, 2; her father, Wayne Kevin Smith; her sisters, Andrea Acre Smith and Emily Cason; her in-laws, Charles Mark and Sandy Faye Duff; and Shawn's aunt, Gail Arnold. Kelsey was preceded in death by her mother, Brenda Grad-dy. She will be deeply missed by her friends, family, and all who knew her.
A Celebration of Kelsey's life will be held Thursday, September 7, 2017 at Bethel Baptist Church at 3125 W Socrum Loop Rd, Lakeland, Florida 33810 at 10am.
Bethel Baptist Church
3125 W Socrum Loop Rd
Lakeland, FL 33810
Published in Ledger from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 2017