HAINES CITY - Virginia Lee Morelock, age 72, born on July 19, 1945; entered into rest on September 2, 2017, in Lakeland, Florida.
She was a lifelong resident of Polk County. She was the owner/operator of 'A Different View' and a member of Blessed Assurance in Bartow.
Mrs. Morelock was preceded in death by her husband Glen Morelock and daughter Brenda Baker. She is survived by her daughter Glenda Walker, Haines City, 4 grandchildren: Jennifer, Crystal, Danielle and Kaylah, 5 great grandchildren: Dylan, Tyler, Kyleigh, Izzy and Hudson, brother Gene Bonham.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 A.M. Thursday, September 7, 2017 at Steele's Family Funeral Services Chapel. Burial to follow in Glen Abbey Memorial Gardens.
Published in Ledger from Sept. 6 to Sept. 7, 2017