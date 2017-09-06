CAROLYN JEAN
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CAROLYN JEAN CAMILLERI.
CAMILLERI, 77
MULBERRY - Carolyn Jean Camilleri passed to her heavenly home on Aug. 31, 2017 from Parkinson's Disease.
She was born in Detroit, Michigan on July 1, 1940 and was preceded in death by her parents, George and Emmogene Bristow. She is survived by her loving husband, Alan Roy Camilleri, two children: Beth of Rochester, NY and Tim of Marina Del Rey, CA, two grandchildren and a brother Don Bristow (Diane) of Tucson, AZ.
Carolyn graduated from Eastern Michigan University, Ypsilanti, MI, received her Masters of Education from Nazareth College of Rochester, NY. and taught for more than 25 years, most recently at Webster Bible Christian School of Webster, NY. Her interests were her family, home, church, students and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to BILL AND LORI SMITH MINISTRIES (Papua New Guinea) thru ABWE, Acct. #0112863-001, PO Box 8585, Harrisburg, PA 17105 or THE GIDEONS INT'L for Bible distribution.
A memorial service will be at Fellowship Baptist Church, on Sat. Sept. 9th at 4 PM, 4625 Cleveland Heights Blvd. Lakeland, FL.
Published in Ledger from Sept. 6 to Sept. 7, 2017