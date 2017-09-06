LOUISE E.
GALLUPS
PARRISH, 72
LAKELAND - Louise E. Gallups Parrish, age 72, a resident of Lakeland, went to be with the Lord Saturday, September 2, 2017. Born October 19, 1944 in Birmingham, Alabama. She was a member of Bethel Baptist Church in Lakeland.
She was preceded in death by her husband Jimmie Parrish, her parents, and her sister Mary Gallups. She is survived by her son Jeffrey Parrish of Lakeland, her daughter Gwen Gregory and husband Rodger Gregory of Virginia Beach, VA, and granddaughter, Anna Gabbey of Virginia Beach, VA.
Memorial Service to be held this Thursday September 7th @ 1:00 pm, Bethel Baptist Church, 3125 W. Socrum Loop Rd., Lakeland, FL 33810. In Lieu of flowers, please donate to the Bethel Baptist Church Mortgage Fund.
Bethel Baptist Church
3125 W Socrum Loop Rd
Lakeland, FL 33810
Published in Ledger from Sept. 6 to Sept. 7, 2017