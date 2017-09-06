SUE C.
EDWARDS, 91
LAKELAND - Sue C. Edwards, 91, went home to be with the Lord on Sept. 1, 2017.
She was born on July 10, 1926 in Hickory, NC. She was trained in nursing during WWII, and graduated with a nursing degree from PCC. She worked for many years in FL and abroad.
She is predeceased by son, Gary. She is survived by her sons, Jimmy (Patty), Joel (Merle), and daughter Susan (Preston) Gould. She had four grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
Sue came to know Christ as a child and faithfully proclaimed His glory throughout her life. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to the Slemp Scholarship, Catawba Valley Medical Center, Director of Volunteer Services, 810 Fairgrove Road SE, Hickory, NC. 28602. A memorial service will be held on Friday, Sept. 8 at 11:00 AM at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 210 Poppell Drive, Lakeland, FL.
Covenant Presbyterian Church
210 Poppell Dr
Lakeland, FL 33813
Published in Ledger from Sept. 6 to Sept. 7, 2017