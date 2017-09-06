PANSY L.
SHEPARD, 99
BARTOW - Pansy L. Shepard, age 99, of Bartow, FL passed away Friday, September 1, 2017 in Sarasota.
She was born on February 18, 1918 in Bauxite, Arkansas, to Susie and Iorn Northup and moved to Florida with her family in 1921.
She is preceded in death by her parents, son: Larry Shepard, grandson: Alan Shep-ard, granddaughter: Kay Shepard and eight brothers and sisters. She is survived by two children: Annette Howard (Don) of Osprey, FL and Raymond 'Eddie' Shepard of Bartow, FL, three grandchildren: Heath Shep-ard, Amy Shepard and Shane Shepard, six great grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren and sister: Violet Bass of Bartow.
She was a member of Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church of Fort Meade for many years and later became a member of Wildwood Baptist Church in Bartow. She had a amazing life, was kind to everyone, had a wonderful capacity for enjoying life, loved her family and was an inspiration to them and anyone who knew her.
Family will receive friends Wednesday, September 6, 2017 from 10 to 11:00 am at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church in Fort Meade, FL. Funeral service will immediately follow at 11:00 am at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church. Interment will be at Mt. Pisgah Cemetery. Condolences to family at
