DONALD L.
SMITH, 81
BARTOW - Donald L. Smith, age 81, passed away Sunday, September 3, 2017 at his home in Bartow.
Born January 13, 1936 in Calumet City, IL, he was the son of the late Howard Leroy and Edith Marie (Vermette) Smith. Don was a veteran of the U.S. Army and worked as a Real Estate Broker. He also was a longtime member of the Temple Terrace Country Club.
Along with his parents, Don is preceded in death by his brother Mark Howard Smith in 2008. Mr. Smith is survived by a loving family that includes his wife, Sally Kendrick of Bartow, two step daughters: Joy Walker of Bartow, Beth Coble (Michael) of Lakeland, his siblings: Bonnie Allen (Ken) of Bartow and Doug Smith (Susie) of Escondido, CA. He also leaves behind two grandchildren: Curtis Eldridge, Luke Eldridge and six great grandchildren.
A service of remembrance will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made to Cornerstone Hospice at cshospice.org . or the at alz.org .
