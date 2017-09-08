HERBERT

BENJAMIN HAMIC, Jr., 51



LAKELAND - Herbert Benjamin Hamic Jr., 51, died September 3, 2017. 'Herb' or 'Herbie' as he was known to family and friends, was born in Lakeland, FL, son of Vera Bravaldo Myers and Herbert Benjamin Hamic Sr. He was born the morning of a tornado, April 4, 1966. The staff at Lakeland Regional called him the 'tornado baby.'

Herbie was a sales executive at CMC Office Solutions and previously employed as sales executive with Florida Envelope and Banquet, Food and Beverage Director at the Imperial Swan Hotel. He was involved in many community events and charitable endeavors, always willing to lend a hand, never saying 'no' to anyone in need. Herbie was an avid sports fan and enjoyed golf, Florida State Football, fishing, competitive BBQ cooking with friends as well as his children's many musical and athletic events.

Herb leaves behind his children, Herbert Benjamin Hamic III and Leah Jensen Hamic, mother, Vera Myers, father, Herbert Hamic Sr. (April), brothers Stephen Hamic (Jane) and Michael Hamic, step siblings Blake (Cay) and Brad Austwick (Colleen), Jay, Curtis, Matthew and Laura Myers, Uncle Bill Hamic (Clara) of Glen Allen, VA and Aunt Hazel Williams (Hubert) of Dunnellon, FL. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and numerous friends who love him dearly. We love to love ya, Herbie.

Viewing is 11am, Friday, September 8 followed by the funeral service at 12pm, First Presbyterian Church in Lakeland, Florida with Reverend Mike Loudon presiding. Interment will be at Oak Hill Burial Park. The family suggests memorial gifts be made in Herbie's memory to Good Shepherd Hospice, 3470 Lakeland Hills Blvd, Lakeland, FL 33805 or the , 809 S. Florida Ave, Lakeland, FL, 33801.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.heathfuneralchapel.com Published in Ledger from Sept. 6 to Sept. 7, 2017