Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ADRIAN JOY (BUSH) BILLINGSLEY. View Sign

ADRIAN JOY

BILLINGSLEY (BUSH), 78



LAKELAND - Adrian Joy Billingsley (Bush), 78, of Lakeland, Florida went to be with our Lord on August 29, 2017 surrounded by family.

Luke: 23:43 And Jesus said unto him, Verily I say unto thee, To day shalt thou be with me in paradise.

She was born on 2/8/1939, in Chicago, Il, the daughter of Clara and Henry Bush.

Adrian had a long career in banking in Des Plaines, Illinois before moving to Lakeland, Florida in 1999 but her real passion was antiquing, making crafts, and spending time with friends. She loved being in Florida and enjoyed being a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles. She was a dynamic woman who made a lasting impression on all who knew her and was loved by her family.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Clara and Henry Bush, husband Kenneth Billingsley and brother Tony Bush (Babes). Adrian is survived by 2 sons, Walter and James and daughter Susan (Scott), 6 grandchildren, Scottie, Johnnie (Claire), Nick (Jessica), Amy, Tia, AJ, 6 great grandchildren, Madelyn, Caden, Emmalyn, Elliette, Addison, Brooke & Hailey, niece Holly (John), nephew Rick (Marie) and cousins.

A private memorial will be held in Illinois with family.



ADRIAN JOYBILLINGSLEY (BUSH), 78LAKELAND - Adrian Joy Billingsley (Bush), 78, of Lakeland, Florida went to be with our Lord on August 29, 2017 surrounded by family.Luke: 23:43 And Jesus said unto him, Verily I say unto thee, To day shalt thou be with me in paradise.She was born on 2/8/1939, in Chicago, Il, the daughter of Clara and Henry Bush.Adrian had a long career in banking in Des Plaines, Illinois before moving to Lakeland, Florida in 1999 but her real passion was antiquing, making crafts, and spending time with friends. She loved being in Florida and enjoyed being a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles. She was a dynamic woman who made a lasting impression on all who knew her and was loved by her family.She is preceded in death by her parents, Clara and Henry Bush, husband Kenneth Billingsley and brother Tony Bush (Babes). Adrian is survived by 2 sons, Walter and James and daughter Susan (Scott), 6 grandchildren, Scottie, Johnnie (Claire), Nick (Jessica), Amy, Tia, AJ, 6 great grandchildren, Madelyn, Caden, Emmalyn, Elliette, Addison, Brooke & Hailey, niece Holly (John), nephew Rick (Marie) and cousins.A private memorial will be held in Illinois with family. Published in Ledger from Sept. 6 to Sept. 7, 2017 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Ledger Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bahamas, The Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Florida obituaries Bradenton Herald Cedar Key Beacon Charlotte Sun Chiefland Citizen Citrus County Chronicle Daytona Beach News-Journal Englewood Sun Florida Times-Union FloridaToday Gadsden County Times Gainesville Sun Herald Tribune Lake City Reporter Ledger Marco Island Sun Times Naples Daily News News-Chief NewsZapFL North Port Sun Northwest Florida Daily News Ocala Star-Banner Orlando Sentinel Osceola News Gazette Panama City News Herald Riverland News Santa Rosa Press Gazette South Marion Citizen St. Augustine Record Sumter County Times Sun-Sentinel Tallahassee Democrat Tampa Bay Times Tampa Bay Times TC Palm The Apalach Times The Arcadian The Crestview News Bulletin The Highlands News-Sun The Leader-Union the Miami Herald The News Leader Group The News-Press The Palm Beach Post the Pensacola News Journal The Polk County News and Democrat The Star The Venice Gondolier Sun The Wakulla News Washington County News West Marion Messenger Williston Pioneer Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com