LAKELAND - Adrian Joy Billingsley (Bush), 78, of Lakeland, Florida went to be with our Lord on August 29, 2017 surrounded by family.
Luke: 23:43 And Jesus said unto him, Verily I say unto thee, To day shalt thou be with me in paradise.
She was born on 2/8/1939, in Chicago, Il, the daughter of Clara and Henry Bush.
Adrian had a long career in banking in Des Plaines, Illinois before moving to Lakeland, Florida in 1999 but her real passion was antiquing, making crafts, and spending time with friends. She loved being in Florida and enjoyed being a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles. She was a dynamic woman who made a lasting impression on all who knew her and was loved by her family.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Clara and Henry Bush, husband Kenneth Billingsley and brother Tony Bush (Babes). Adrian is survived by 2 sons, Walter and James and daughter Susan (Scott), 6 grandchildren, Scottie, Johnnie (Claire), Nick (Jessica), Amy, Tia, AJ, 6 great grandchildren, Madelyn, Caden, Emmalyn, Elliette, Addison, Brooke & Hailey, niece Holly (John), nephew Rick (Marie) and cousins.
A private memorial will be held in Illinois with family.
Published in Ledger from Sept. 6 to Sept. 7, 2017