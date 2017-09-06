GLENN WARREN 'BUDDY'
|
HINES, 64
HAINES CITY - Buddy Hines, 64 years of age, of Haines City, passed away Thursday August 31, 2017 at Tampa General Hospital.
Buddy was born on October 23rd, 1952 in Haines City to Bronzie and Estelle Hines. He graduated from Haines City High School in 1970. After high school, at 18 years old, he began his trucking career and shortly after, successfully became an owner/operator in trucking transportation and worked cross country for 37 years. Buddy enjoyed hunting and fishing. He loved the outdoor adventures from fishing in the Gulf of Mexico to Kona, Hawaii, and hunting from Texas to Colorado. He never married or had children, but his nieces and nephews were like his own; he received much love from them. The lessons Buddy instilled in family members were to be honest, kind, debt free, and live a simple life. Buddy had a heart of GOLD and as family, we were blessed to have him in our lives.
Survived by sister, Linda Hines-Knoop and brother, David (Kathy) Hines, nephews, Duane Gamble, Travis Hines, Anthony Hines, nieces, Patty Tatum, Heather Hines-Vali, Holly Goff, and 12 great nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm, Wed-nesday September 6th at Oak Ridge, 1001 Grace Ave, Haines City, FL. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, Thursday September 7th at Oak Ridge Funeral Care, with Pastor Bobby King, officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery. Condolences to the family can be made to:
