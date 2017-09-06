WAYNE 'SPARKY'
BASSFORD, 75
LAKELAND - Wayne 'Sparky' Bassford, 75, went home to be with the Lord Sept. 3, 2017.
Wayne was born on June 1, 1942 in Lakeland, FL, and remained a lifelong resident of the area. He was an Army veteran, and retired from Publix as a Produce Supervisor in 1997. Wayne was a member of the Model A Club, as well as the Kathleen Lions Club, where he was a Past President. He was an avid fisherman and logged over 30 fishing trips to Alaska over the years. Wayne enjoyed traveling, cruising, and was an animal lover.
Wayne is survived by his wife, Lee Rudean Bassford; sons, Brett L. Elliott and Brent L. Bassford; brothers, Marcus Bassford, Jr., Bobby Bassford and Billy Bassford; sister, Lou Vickers; grandchildren, Shaun J. Elliott, Brandon L. Elliott and Dustyn L. Bassford; close friends, Dell James and Art Smith.
Visitation will be Thurs. from 5-8 pm at Gentry Morrison Southside Chapel, 1727 Bartow Rd. Lakeland. Funeral services will be conducted Fri. at 10 am at the funeral home, with interment to follow at Oak Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Wayne's honor to the SPCA or the .
Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes - Southside Chapel
1727 Bartow Road
Lakeland, FL 33801
(863) 688-7679
Published in Ledger from Sept. 6 to Sept. 7, 2017